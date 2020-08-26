August 26, 2020

Ethnikos open campaign with win over Paralimni

By Staff Reporter016
Ethnikos Achnas beat Paralimni 2-0 on Wednesday night

Ethnikos Achnas began their Cyprus first division campaign with a 2-0 home win over Enosis Neon Paralimni on Wednesday night.

The fixture was due to be the opening game of the new season on Friday night, but it was pushed back to Wednesday due to the two positive Covid-19 cases in Ethnikos’ squad.

A Marios Elia penalty after only five minutes gave Ethnikos a dream start, with Miguelito wrapping up the three points six minutes from time.



