August 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Education School news

Full marks for Law School at Neapolis University

Absolute success was achieved by all the graduates of the Law School of Neapolis Paphos University, who attended the recent examinations (Results of July 2020) of the Legal Council of Cyprus for registration in the register of lawyers practicing in the Republic.

The University of Neapolis Paphos and the Law School congratulate the lecturers in the field of Cyprus law for the high level of education, knowledge and practical skills (monitoring true trials and practical elaboration of legal and judicial issues, etc) offered students and extend warm congratulations to the successful graduates and wish them good luck in their careers.

The degree of the Law School of the university is fully recognised by Kisats and as a result of its accreditation, university students register as practicing trainee lawyers directly, without any other examinations.

 



