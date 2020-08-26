August 26, 2020

Hellenic Bank CEO unexpectedly resigns

By George Psyllides00
Hellenic Bank CEO Yiannis Matsis has resigned and will be replaced by Constantinos Loizides, the current CEO of AstroBank, reports said on Wednesday.

No details concerning the apparently unexpected decision were immediately available.

Matsis had been appointed as a member of the board of directors in December 2013.

He was the chairman of the risk management committee and a member of the nominations/internal governance committee of the board.

He was appointed executive member of the board of directors and CEO of the group on April 24, 2017.

 

 



