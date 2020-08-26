‘Hotel prices will be attractive’ with new scheme – Hotel Association

Cypriots are ready to extend their holidays through September to November, after the Tourism Deputy Ministry announced better prices and partial funding for certain tourist accommodations, the Cyprus Hotels Association told the Cyprus Mail on Tuesday.

For decades, locals were choosing to take their vacations starting from June to July with the favourite month for employees to take days off being August. But things are about to change after the Deputy Ministry of Tourism launched a Special Support Scheme for Domestic Tourism this week.

“I am certain Cypriots will embrace the scheme” the head of the Cyprus Hotels Association Philokipros Rousounides told the Cyprus Mail. “The prices are extremely attractive, and locals can choose from mountain resorts to hotels near the seaside,” he added.

The scheme, which will run from September 1 to November 30, aims to encourage locals to take their holidays in Cyprus through providing affordable prices for hotel rooms and covering 25 per cent of the cost of the accommodation.

“The general objectives of the Special Support Scheme for Domestic Tourism are the extension of the tourist season and incentivising Cypriots to get to know the beauty of our homeland” said the deputy ministry in their announcement.

Rousounides confirmed that there was high demand from locals to have their vacations after the traditional summer months, as warm temperatures persist till October.

The Plan, approved by cabinet, is also expected to help contain the recession in the economy which has hit the tourist industry harder than most, and to maintain employment during the coronavirus pandemic.

Different hotels, apartments and other tourist accommodations will participate in the scheme, offering the maximum price of €80 for a double room in September including breakfast, €70 in October and €60 in November. The minimum stay is two nights for residents to be eligible for the above prices.

“About 15 per cent of tourist accommodations island-wide participated in the scheme” Rousounides said. The deadline application for accommodations to participate in the scheme has expired for this year.

All the accommodations can be found in the website of the Deputy Ministry of Tourism https://www.visitcyprus.com/domestic-tourism-2020, or through travel agents. Citizens interested in participating in the scheme should contact the accommodations directly, said the announcement.

The Deputy Ministry of Tourism did not provide any information on whether the scheme will continue in coming years, so locals should take advantage this year while they can.





