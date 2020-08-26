Koshi residents say no to asphalt plant move, ‘have enough heavy industry’

Residents in the Koshi area are the latest group of people to protest against plans to move an asphalt factory from Stavrovouni close to them, saying they would take measures to prevent the relocation.

In an announcement, they said the municipalities and seven of the communities in the Larnaca district “express their dissatisfaction and opposition to the relocation and transfer of the problems of this industry to an area bordering or adjacent to Koshi”.

The announcement was made by the municipalities of Aradippou, Larnaca, Athienou, Livadia and Dromolaxia – Meneou and the communities of Lymbia, Voroklini, Troulloi, Kellia, Agia Anna, Kalo Chorio and Psevda after they held a meeting on the subject.

“The proposed area is already burdened by other heavy industries such as the Koshi landfill, which is now filled with hundreds of thousands of tonnes of waste from the Nicosia area, despite the government’s written promise when the landfill was opened that waste would not come from other areas,” the announcement said.

“Also in the same area is a warehouse of the EAC where the Cypriot stock of wooden poles impregnated with creosote is concentrated, while there is also a solid waste treatment plant which creates difficulties for the environment of the area.”

The area is also adjacent to one of the largest Natura networks in the Larnaca district, Koshi- Pallourokampos.

“Houses and residential areas are at the same distance from the existing areas where the asphalt industries are now located in Dhali and Tseri, while there are licensed livestock units at a short distance, which will be adversely affected.”

In the area “large dams will be built meaning in case of contamination there will be an immediate threat to the flora and fauna of the area. The construction of wind farms in this area proves the existence of strong winds, which transport the stench and gaseous chemicals of the area to neighbouring residential areas very quickly.”

The announcement also referred to the dust and odors created by the operation of the plant which would adversely affect the protesting municipalities and communities.

At the meeting, the representatives of the residents decided they will take measures to prevent the move.

“The measures are expected to be presented at a press conference to be held at the end of this month or the beginning of September.”

This is not the first time the government is trying to move the controversial factory.

Just days ago, nine village communities in the Vasiliko area protested when the government announced it would move the asphalt plant there. The community leader of Kalavasos, Lefteris Fokas, said four of the objecting communities would be between 1,500 to 500 metres from the proposed site of the plant.





