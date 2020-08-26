August 26, 2020

Man dies in sea

A man was declared dead on arrival at Famagusta hospital on Wednesday after he was pulled out of the sea unconscious.

The 65-year-old was spotted by other beachgoers at around 7.30pm floating unconscious in the sea near Sotira. He was in the area with his wife.

An ambulance rushed the man to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The exact cause of death will be determined by a post mortem.

 



