August 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Men arrested over Platres fire due to be released

By George Psyllides092
ΔΑΣΙΚΗ ΠΥΡΚΑΓΙΑ ΣΤΗΝ ΚΟΙΝΟΤΗΤΑ ΠΛΑΤΡΩΝ

Two elderly men detained by police in connection with a fire in Platres on Tuesday were expected to be released Wednesday without being charged due to insufficient evidence.

The two men, 77 and 80, were arrested on Tuesday night on suspicion of starting a fire in the Platres area, which threatened the Troodos forest.

The pair were released on Wednesday after the attorney-general’s office determined there was not enough evidence proving their involvement in the blaze that burned 2.5 hectares of private land.

Police arrested the men after receiving information that they were in the area, at the 77-year-old’s orchard, when the fire started.

The men said they were there cutting fruit and had nothing to do with the fire.

Authorities continue their investigation into the fire.

 



