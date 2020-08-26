August 26, 2020

Murder case opened after body found

Police on Wednesday opened a premeditated murder investigation after recovering the body of a man reported missing since July in Larnaca.

Andrei Popa, 33, who had been missing since July 22, was found buried in a field in Larnaca near the airport after the arrest of a 26-year-old Indian man in Nicosia earlier Wednesday.

Police had been searching for Popa since he was reported missing.

The body of Andrei Popa was found on Wednesday

According to a police bulletin, the Romanian national left his home in Larnaca with two other individuals, aged 26 and 25.

He is said to have later called a friend saying the two other individuals took him to an area unknown to him, where they hit him and robbed him.

The two assailants, he said, also tried to take his mobile phone. The phone was switched off at around 3.40pm on July 22, 20 minutes after he called his friend.

Police had arrested and questioned the 25-year-old suspect while an arrest warrant had been issued for the 26-year-old.

 



