August 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Health

Product found in insect repellent offers some protection against COVID-19 -Sky News

By Reuters News Service0158
British military scientists have discovered that a product found in insect repellent can kill the strain of coronavirus that causes COVID-19, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

The product, Citriodiol, could offer a new layer of protection against COVID-19 according to scientists at the UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, Sky said.



