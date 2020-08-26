August 26, 2020

Turkey donates US $100,000 to CMP

By George Psyllides00
File photo of CMP members digging for remains

Turkey has donated 100,000 US dollars (€84,500) to the committee on missing persons (CMP), it was announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the CMP thanked the Turkish government for the donation which brough Ankara’s financial assistance to the CMP to €1,082,500 over the past 13 years.

The contribution to the CMP project on the exhumation, identification and return of remains of missing persons in Cyprus will support the committee’s goal of identifying and returning as many remains of missing individuals as possible, to bring an end to the uncertainty which has affected so many families for so many years, the statement said.

So far, 976 missing persons from both communities have been identified and returned to their families for dignified burials.

The CMP relies on donor support to alleviate the suffering of the concerned families.

 



