August 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Two injured in parking incident

By Annette Chrysostomou01

Limassol police on Tuesday arrested two men in connection with the attack on two other persons after one of them vented his anger over a parking spot.

Around 4pm two people, a 21-year-old and a 30-year-old, parked their car outside an apartment block in Limassol to visit a tenant.

A few minutes later, a 32-year-old man who lives in the building and returned home found somebody had parked a car in his parking and started beeping his horn.

The driver of the car in question came to move it, while the 32-year-old allegedly started shouting about the incident.

The 21-year-old and the 30-year-old heard the voices and when they went to see what was happening, the 32-year-old allegedly hit them with a hoe he was holding.

Another man, 26, reportedly joined in and attacked the two persons with a knife.

Both were injured and taken to Limassol hospital by ambulance.

The hand of the 30-year-old was injured by a sharp object. He was treated and discharged.

The 21-year-old was diagnosed with a bruise on his shoulder and arm and he was kept for treatment.

The 26-year-old and the 32-year-old were arrested.

 



