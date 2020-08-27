August 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

AstroBank accepts CEO Loizides’ resignation

By Source: Cyprus News Agency0259
Astrobank's Costantinos Loizides

The Board of Directors of AstroBank Public Company Limited, which convened on Thursday, accepted the resignation for personal reasons of CEO Constantinos Loizides and appointed Aristidis Vourakis as his replacement.

According to an announcement, the new appointment is subject to the consent of the Central Bank of Cyprus. In the meantime, the Board of Directors and Loizides have agreed that he will remain as CEO and Director for now to ensure a “seamless transition and an uninterrupted, harmonious continuation of the major projects in progress”.

According to the announcement, Vourakis, 45, is a prominent international banker and with an-already distinguished career at JP Morgan and Bank Audi.

“He will enrich AstroBank with a profound knowledge of investment and transaction banking coupled with experience in restructuring, in credit, in risk and in governance,” the announcement said.

The Board thanked Loizides for his significant contribution to the growth and development of AstroBank and underlined the noteworthy added-value that his experience has contributed.

Loizides resignation comes amid rumours that he will assume the position of CEO of Hellenic Bank.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Powell says Fed will seek full employment

Reuters News Service

New season of “Fortnite” is here, Apple users miss out

Reuters News Service

Hellenic Bank says CEO Matsis resignation “being discussed”

Andrew Rosenbaum

Trump says he saved 51 million jobs in pandemic. Economists, U.S. officials say otherwise.

Reuters News Service

TikTok CEO Mayer quits after three months, just as firm challenges U.S. ban

Reuters News Service

Honda goes small with first all-electric car

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign