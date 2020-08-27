August 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ayia Napa, Protaras hoteliers bracing for bleak autumn

By Staff Reporter01
Fig Tree Bay Protaras
Fig Tree Bay Protaras

Hoteliers in Ayia Napa and Protaras, already reeling from the pandemic, anticipate even tougher days ahead after changes in the classification of countries as regards coronavirus has led countries such as Austria and Switzerland to be moved to Group B.

Tourist arrivals from Group B countries must show they have tested negative for coronavirus to enter Cyprus. Only arrivals from a shrinking list of Group A countries can travel to Cyprus without a test.

September and October would normally be important months for the tourism sector, attracting higher income visitors. But the coronavirus pandemic, compounded by the changing classification of countries to reflect the epidemiological situation in tourist generating countries, has sent the sector into a tailspin.

Rather than new markets opening, they are closing, President of the Famagusta branch of the Cyprus Hotels Association Doros Takkas told Politis newspaper.

He said that the area had managed to attract some arrivals from Austria and Switzerland in recent months, but both countries were recently relegated to Group B.

New additions to Group A countries such as New Zealand and South Korea do little to boost tourism.

The only positive development is Sweden being promoted from Group C (from which only Cypriots and residents are allowed in) to Group B, but it remains to be seen how Swedish travellers will react to the change, he said.

Barring significant developments, Takkas anticipates that hotels that have opened in the area will close by mid-September as local tourists return home after their August break.

Asked his projections for 2021, Takkas said that everything will revolve around a vaccine for coronavirus.

“If by then we have a vaccine then we will be back in business. I don’t want to even think about the scenario that we do not have a vaccine before the next tourism season. I can’t think of a second catastrophic year for our tourism,” he told Politis.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Two from initial group of 30 test positive in repeat tests

Staff Reporter

Eastern Med should be declared as an EU region of maritime interest, defence minister says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Second shipment of aid for Beirut blast victims

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Special permissions to be issued for private events

George Psyllides

Online piracy group dismantled, one arrest in Cyprus

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Larnaca marathon cancelled

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign