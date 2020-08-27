August 27, 2020

Christodoulides calls on EU counterparts stand for EU values

By Nick Theodoulou00
Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides has called on his EU counterparts to stand up for the values of the union amid heightened tensions with Turkey.

On Thursday, he said that Turkey’s actions threatened not only Greece and Cyprus, two EU member states, but also the interests of the EU itself.

Christodoulides’ comments came ahead of a foreign ministries council in Berlin, saying that the gathering was very important.

“As you are aware, one of the issues which must be discussed is that of EU-Turkey relations, due to the illegal and provocative actions of Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he said.

“The EU… must stand up for international values, for a world order based on EU values and principles,” Christodoulides said.

“EU solidarity must be genuine and effective,” he concluded.



