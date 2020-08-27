August 27, 2020

Controversial works on Limassol street to begin Friday

By Peter Michael02
Demonstrators at a former protest over the street's development

Works on Nikos and Despina Pattichis Street in Limassol will begin on Friday, the public works department announced amid threats from business owners that they would block the construction of a traffic island.

The transport ministry’s public works department said the works would run from August 28 until September 9, and would include maintenance works, the traffic island, the reconstruction of pavements, and the creation of parking on side streets.

On the weekend, August 28-31, from 6am to 6pm a part of the left traffic lane will close on both sides of the road for approximately 100m, and traffic will be guided to the right lane.

Starting Monday, and until Wednesday, September 9, from 9pm until 6.30am the entirety of the road will be closed, and traffic will be redirected to Spyros Kyprianou Avenue, Vasileos Konstantinou Street, Theofdorou Potamianou Street, and the bypass road.

On the weekend September 5-6, from 7am to 6.30pm works will be taking place on side streets, to create a parking area for 25 vehicles.

The Cyprus Confederation of Professional Craftsmen and Shopkeepers (Povek) and business owners on the street have reiterated their objections to the creation of the traffic island, and they said they would gather in the area at 7am on Saturday to protest.

The head of the shop owners, Polys Kattasis said the business owners would not allow the creation of the island.

Shop owners have been protesting and complaining over the traffic island over the past few months, and they have met with Transport Minister, Yiannis Karousos to present alternate proposals.

But Karousos announced last week after a cabinet meeting the works go on as planned, including the traffic island, saying it would increase road safety.



