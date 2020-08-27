August 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Coronavirus: 11 new cases announced on Thursday (Update 1)

Eleven new coronavirus cases were announced by the health ministry on Thursday afternoon, raising the total to 1,467.

The new cases are a result of 2,755 tests. The majority were tests on travellers – 1,619 – whereby five new cases were identified.

A further four cases were identified after 125 tests via contact tracing and two cases were found after 621 tests were carried out as part of private initiatives.

Four people are currently receiving hospital care relating to Covid-19, while one person is receiving increased care at the referral hospital.



