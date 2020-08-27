August 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 797 inspections, 28 booked

By Annette Chrysostomou01
During 24 hours from Wednesday until Thursday police checked 797 individuals and establishments and issued 28 fines for various violations of measures designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The majority of individuals were reported in Nicosia while two each were fined in Limassol, Paphos, Famagusta and the Morphou area. One person was booked in Larnaca.

Four of the premises reported were located in Limassol, one in Larnaca, four in Paphos, and two in Famagusta.



