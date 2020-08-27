August 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Larnaca marathon cancelled

By Annette Chrysostomou00
File photo

The fourth Radisson Blu Larnaca International Marathon has been cancelled due to the coronavirus and will now take place on November21, 2021, the organising committee announced on Thursday.

“On Sunday, November 15, 2020, the date when the Radisson Blu International Larnaca Marathon was scheduled to take place, there will be a symbolic torchlight procession in support of the doctors and nurses who are fighting a great battle with the coronavirus,” the announcement said.

“Also, in collaboration with the municipality of Larnaca and the ministry of health, a donation will be given to support organisations which are at the forefront of the battle with the coronavirus.”

According to the announcement, all those who have already registered for the November 15 event, can transfer their registration to November 21, 2021 or can get a full refund. Those interested in transferring their registration or requesting a refund can complete the relevant application at http://bit.ly/RBLIM-2021.

“Although the epidemiological situation in Cyprus is better than in other countries, we postponed the race because in no way would we want the event, which attracts thousands of runners, visitors and spectators, to become the cause of the mass spread of the virus, since the existence of even one carrier in the area where the race is taking place could lead to catastrophic consequences.”

“However, we remain committed to our slogan ‘One step one dream’ and hope that on November 21, 2021 we will once again welcome tens of thousands of runners, visitors and spectators from more than eighty countries.”



Related posts

Coronavirus: 797 inspections, 28 booked

Annette Chrysostomou

Man with more than one kilo of cannabis arrested

Annette Chrysostomou

Football clubs told to provide financial details

George Psyllides

Man dies in sea

Staff Reporter

Cyprus needs to rebrand so that smears won’t stick say analysts

Andrew Rosenbaum

Coronavirus: Ten new cases (Update 2)

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign