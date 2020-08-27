Coronavirus: protocols for schools being finalised

As authorities put the final touches to the health protocol for schools, primary school teachers and parents agree that pupils’ physical presence in class is the most conducive and effective method of teaching.

The health protocol is being finalised and will be sent to schools perhaps even today. It sets a one metre distance between pupils and requires all secondary education pupils to wear masks. A final decision is still pending regarding break time, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

The association of parents of primary school pupils and Poed, the primary school teachers’ union, discussed the forthcoming start of school year at a meeting yesterday.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday, the two organisations said that a safe, physical presence in class was the most conducive and effective way of teaching, adding that this was the objective of all.

They also urged the timely updating of health protocols that must be presented to teachers and parents, booster classes to cover gaps from last year’s academic year and substantial support for pupils with learning difficulties, with emphasis on children in special education and those with a migrant background.

The two organisations also urged the timely staffing of schools so that teaching can start from day one as well as upgrading technological equipment and training teaching staff for distance learning. Implementation and use of digital teaching in class and revising teaching targets (reducing the syllabus), lowering the number of pupils in class to a maximum of 15-17 also featured on their wish list.

The school board should ensure all necessary measures are taken to clean and sanitize classrooms if these are used for afternoon activities, the parents and teachers said. They also proposed single desks to maintain a distance between pupils, promoting installation of solar energy with parallel installation of air conditioning and the operation of school canteens based on health protocols.

Meanwhile, Elias Markatzis, who heads the ministry’s health and safety department, told CNA that once the Education Ministry receives the final suggestions of the Health Ministry it will be issuing its health protocol for use by the schools in September. This could be as early as later today, he said.

Markatzis said the changes related to the use of masks by pupils (they will be compulsory in secondary schools) and the tweaking of the wording to require a one metre distance between each pupil compared to the previous one metre distance between each desk.

The new protocol allows for a maximum number of 25 pupils to be in class, he added.

All secondary school pupils must wear their masks in class. Draft instructions currently require them to also wear masks during break, but Markatzis said that a final decision has not yet been taken.

Citing sources, the Cyprus News Agency said pupils would have to cover the cost of their masks.

The Education Ministry has received a number of offers for free cloth masks, but the issue is complicated by the absence of EU specifications on the safety they offer users. Cloth masks fall into the category of masks that do not provide individual protection to users and as such carry a warning.

The same sources said it was unlikely that pupils will be given disposable masks given the large number required – an estimated one million a month.





