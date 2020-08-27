August 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Special permissions to be issued for private events

By George Psyllides00
Cyprus Mail file photo of an Orthodox wedding

Despite a ban on private events with over 50 people, the health ministry said Thursday special permissions can be issued for wedding and christening receptions held at home.

In a statement, the ministry said wedding and christening luncheons and dinners with over 50 guests in homes can be allowed provided the organisers apply for health ministry permission.

To apply, people must send an email at [email protected] attaching an invitation to the event and declaring the area of the venue and the number of guests.

The ministry said health protocols and guidelines on the organisation of events in restaurants would still apply.



