August 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Eastern Med should be declared as an EU region of maritime interest, defence minister says

By Source: Cyprus News Agency
Greek and French vessels sail in formation during a joint military exercise in Mediterranean
FILE PHOTO: Greek and French vessels sail in formation during a joint military exercise in Mediterranean

Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides called on his EU counterparts to declare the eastern Mediterranean a region of maritime interest, warranting coordinated and constant presence in the area by EU member-states, on the backdrop of continued Turkish actions that raise tension in the region.

According to a ministry announcement, Petrides made the statement during the EU defence ministers council, held on Wednesday in Berlin.

Petrides said the situation on the ground required the eastern Mediterranean to be immediately declared a region of EU maritime interest with coordinated and continued maritime presence of the EU member-states in the region.

“Cooperation with the union’s partners should not be conducted against the interests of the EU and its member-states,” Petrides told his EU counterparts, criticising Turkey’s aggressive actions in the region.

Speaking to CNA, Petrides said he conveyed Cyprus’ readiness to contribute to the development of cooperation between the EU and states of the eastern Mediterranean, with which Cyprus maintains excellent relations and extensive cooperation

On the sidelines of the Council, Petrides met with his German counterpart Annegret Kramp Karrenbauer and agreed on upgrading bilateral relations in the field of defence and security between the two countries.

He also met with Italian Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini with whom he discussed the progress of the initiative between Cyprus, Greece, Italy, and France aiming to enhance their marine and aerial presence in the region.

The initiative got underway with a four-day drill called “Evnomia” which began on Wednesday off the southern coast of Cyprus involving naval and aerial assets.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

