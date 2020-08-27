August 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Eco-friendly energy for 400 schools

By Peter Michael01
Over 400 schools all over Cyprus will have solar panels to cover much of their energy needs installed by the end of 2021, the Electricity Authority (EAC) said Thursday.

The programme will be initially funded by the EAC, who hope to have installed the systems at the first school by the end of 2020, spokeswoman Christina Papadopoulou told the Cyprus Mail.

Following a ten-year period of maintenance by the EAC, the Education Ministry agreed to pay back the authority in installments over a 20-year period.

In total 405 schools (nurseries, primary, gymnasiums, and lyceums) will have the systems installed, and the works will be contracted by the authority to eleven companies across Cyprus, four in Nicosia, three in Limassol, two in Larnaca, and one each in Famagusta and Paphos.

Each contractor, depending on their capacity, will be able to undertake up to three different school units, so that the project can proceed in timely manner on many schools.

The competition was launched on Wednesday, and plans are to run the competition for a month.  A public consultation was held ahead of the competition’s announcement, where many interested parties took part, Papadopoulou said.

The project was undertaken by the EAC last June when they signed an agreement with the Education Ministry.

The schools were initially thought to be able to produce 4.02 megawatts of energy, but after studies by the EAC the schools are estimated to be able to produce 4.85 megawatts of energy.

“The Education Ministry will save a lot of money from the use of electricity,” she said.

The cost of the project is estimated at €8.3 million, and the maintenance over ten years is expected to cost another €1.3 million.

The ministry will have a 20-year limit to pay back the authority a total of €9.6 million.



