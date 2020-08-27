August 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Health

EU signs contract with AstraZeneca on supply of potential COVID-19 vaccine

By Reuters News Service00
File Photo: A Woman Holds A Small Bottle Labeled With A "vaccine Covid 19" Sticker And A Medical Syringe In This Illustration
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The European Commission said on Thursday it had signed a contract on behalf of EU states with British drugmaker AstraZeneca for the supply of at least 300 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The move follows an advance purchase agreement signed by Brussels with AstraZeneca earlier in August.

It is the first contract signed by the EU with a maker of potential COVID-19 vaccines. The contract envisages an option to purchase 100 million additional doses to be distributed on a population-based pro-rata basis among the 27 EU states.



