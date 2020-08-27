August 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire fighters battling blaze near Lythrodrontas

By Peter Michael086
File photo

A fire broke near Lythrodontas, Nicosia on Thursday afternoon, the forestry department announced, with concerted efforts underway to extinguish the blaze.

According to the forestry department, the fire broke out at 3:50pm in a forest area near the village.

The department said a large-scale effort is underway to control the blaze.



