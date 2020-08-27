August 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Entertainment What's On

Food sovereignty, youth in Cyprus and photography

By Eleni Philippou00

How can these three topics be combined? Do they even have anything in common? It turns out that they do as photographer Kyriakos Hadjielia discovered in his latest project presented in his upcoming exhibition. Food Sovereignty and Youth in Cyprus opened at 6×6 Centre for Photography in Limassol on Wednesday.

The exhibition is a joint effort between the photographer and Friends of the Earth Cyprus. Through Hadjielia’s photographs, Friends of the Earth Cyprus present five stories of young people in Cyprus, which gives the opportunity to young people from rural and urban areas to express their views and concerns about the future of food production.

The subject of the photo exhibition deals the mechanisms and the policies governing the food chain and the rights that arise from this process, in order for people who produce, distribute and consume food to have the control over the food system instead of the market players who currently dominate it.

Open until September 1, the exhibition will comply with Covid-19 protection measures. A limited number of visitors will be admitted simultaneously (having reserved their slot at 25347042), abiding by the government decree for admittance per square metres.

Food Sovereignty and Youth in Cyprus
photography exhibition by Kyriakos Hadjielia and Friends of the Earth Cyprus. August 26-September 1. 6×6 Centre for Photography, Limassol. Tel: 25-347042



Related posts

The event of a thread: a global exhibition in Limassol

Eleni Philippou

Kypria festival returns with 12 performances

Eleni Philippou

The Devil all the Time: Gruesome and vivid

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Unearthing Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

Eleftheria Arvanitaki returns to the island

Eleni Philippou

Meditating with plants

Alix Norman
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign