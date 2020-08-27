August 27, 2020

Germany eyes extension of major events ban until Dec. 31

The new measures will include a minimum fine of EUR50 for failing to wear a mask where it is mandatory.

Germany may extend a ban on major events until at least the end of the year as part of a package of measures to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, a draft document showed on Thursday, ahead of a meeting of Chancellor Angela Merkel with state leaders.

The ban on events such as concerts, sporting events and festivals is currently set to run out at the end of October.

Germany has managed to keep the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths relatively low compared with some other large European countries, but the number of new daily cases has been rising since early July and has accelerated in recent weeks.

Some state politicians have criticised that rules currently vary from state to state, while others argue that it should be left up to state governments to set rules based on local infection rates.

The proposal that Merkel and the state leaders are due to discuss later on Thursday also includes a limit on private gatherings to 50 people in restaurants and similar venues and to 25 people in homes.

It also calls for a minimum fine of 50 euros ($59) for failing to wear a mask where it is mandatory.



