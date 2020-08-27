August 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Hellenic Bank says CEO Matsis resignation “being discussed”

By Andrew Rosenbaum0273

Reports that Hellenic Bank CEO Yiannis Matsis has resigned have been denied by the bank.

A notice has been placed on the Regulatory News wire of the Cyprus Stock Exchange: “Clarifying Announcement regarding publications in relation to the resignation of Mr. Ioannis Matsis, Chief Executive Officer of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited.”

The notice reads: “”ANNOUNCEMENT
Subject: Clarifying Announcement regarding publications in relation to the resignation of Mr. Ioannis Matsis, Chief Executive Officer of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited With regards to the information that was published yesterday in relation to the rumoured resignation of the Chief Executive Officer of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited Mr. Ioannis Matsis, Hellenic Bank wishes to announce that relevant deliberations are taking place at Board of Directors level, however no final decision has been taken at this point in time.
A relevant announcement will follow with any final decisions.”

There have also been reports on Wednesday that he will be replaced by Constantinos Loizides, the current CEO of AstroBank. These reports have been denied by Loizides, and not confirmed by either bank.

Matsis had been appointed as a member of the board of directors in December 2013.

He was the chairman of the risk management committee and a member of the nominations/internal governance committee of the board.

He was appointed executive member of the board of directors and CEO of the group on April 24, 2017. He was also chair of the Risk Committee. Previously, he had managed Point Nine, a company providing outsourced financial software services, and been a manager at ING Barings and Chase Manhattan.

There are reports that the board of Hellenic Bank is at odds with Matsis over the terms of his resignation, and that the announcement of his departure has been delayed — but these reports are not confirmed at this time. Banking sources have reported boardroom disputes at Hellenic for some time.

 

 

 



