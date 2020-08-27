August 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Man with more than one kilo of cannabis arrested

By Annette Chrysostomou01
File Photo

Police on Wednesday afternoon arrested a 38-year-old man who was in possession of more than one kilo of cannabis.

Following a tip off, members of the drug squad searched the car of the 38-year-old when he was driving to a warehouse in Zygi. In the vehicle they found 1.125 kilos of the illegal drug.

The cannabis and an amount of money found inside the car were confiscated.

The suspect, a resident of the Paphos district, was questioned by the drug squad in Larnaca. He made some allegations which are being investigated.

He is expected to be remanded on Thursday.



Related posts

Football clubs told to provide financial details

George Psyllides

Man dies in sea

Staff Reporter

Cyprus needs to rebrand so that smears won’t stick say analysts

Andrew Rosenbaum

Coronavirus: Ten new cases (Update 2)

George Psyllides

Turkey donates US $100,000 to CMP

George Psyllides

North hands over suspected drug trafficker

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign