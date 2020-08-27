Markets expect Powell to announce policy change

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to outline a more flexible approach to policy on Thursday including a shift to targeting an average inflation rate around 2 per cent that will allow rates to stay super-low for longer.
Expectations for the speech slowed trading on global markets. Asian shares touched two-year peaks on Thursday in the wake of Wall Street’s record run as cheap cash drove up big-cap tech darlings, although Sino-U.S. tensions caused caution to creep in as the session progressed.
“So with U.S.-China tensions seemingly not a major concern, the deluge of fiscal and monetary support remains the overriding tail wind for risk assets with large cap the beneficiaries,” said Rodrigo Catril, a senior FX strategist at NAB.
The Dow .DJI ended Wednesday up 0.3 per cent, while the S&P 500 .SPX climbed 1.02 per cent and the Nasdaq .IXIC 1.73 per cent. Gains were again concentrated in the tech majors with Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) surging 11.6 per cent and Facebook Inc (FB.O) 8.2 per cent.
The liquid largesse from central banks has kept sovereign bonds well supported even as stocks reach new highs. Yields on 10-year Treasuries US10YT=RR have steadied at 0.68 per cent, after finding solid bids around 0.73 per cent.
At the same time, the prospect of even more easing from the Fed has kept the dollar on the defensive. Against a basket of currencies, it was stuck at 92.921 on Thursday and uncomfortably close to the recent two-year trough of 92.124.
The euro held at $1.1832 EUR= and near its recent top of $1.1965, while the dollar backed off to 106.02 yen JPY= from a high of 106.57 earlier in the week.
The dollar has also been steadily trending lower on the Chinese yuan to reach depths not seen since mid-January at 6.885 yuan CNY=.
In commodity markets, gold eased back to $1,943 an ounce XAU= and remains short of its August peak of $2,072.
Oil prices were underpinned as U.S. producers shut output in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Laura.
Brent crude futures edged up 5 cents to $45.69 a barrel, while U.S. crude dipped 5 cents to $43.34.