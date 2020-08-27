Nearly 100 hotels join special autumn offers scheme

As from September 1 and through to the end of November, permanent residents of Cyprus will be able to take advantage of special offers at nearly 100 hotels across the island.

The scheme is part of a push by the deputy ministry of tourism to generate business for the beleaguered tourism sector that is struggling to stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It aspires to encourage domestic tourism through accessible prices at tourist accommodation and by subsidizing part of the accommodation cost. The overall aim is to support local businesses by increasing visitors’ numbers in specific areas. Premises participating in the scheme can only provide breakfast at their establishments, meaning holidaymakers will need to head elsewhere for lunch and dinner.

Officials at the deputy ministry hope the initiative will extend the tourist season and encourage residents to explore the island.

Taking part in the scheme are: 26 hotels in Famagusta, 18 in Larnaca and its mountain areas, 16 in Limassol and its mountain areas, 11 Nicosia, the mountains and the Kato Pyrgos area and 25 in Paphos and its mountain areas.

The participating hotels have been posted on the website of the deputy ministry.

The scheme starts on Tuesday, September 1 and ends on November 30. Taking part are 98 hotels holiday apartment complexes, tourist villages and agro-tourism facilities. Prices are a maximum of €80 for a double room with breakfast per night in September. The maximum rate in October is €70 and €60 in November.

In addition, the deputy ministry is covering 25% of the accommodation cost, including the cost of children staying in the same room as their parents.

There is a minimum stay of two nights.

