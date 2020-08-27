August 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Champions League Cyprus football Sport

Omonia score twice in extra time to beat Legia in Warsaw

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Omonia celebrate a big win in Poland over Legia Warsaw on Wednesday night

Omonia beat Legia Warsaw 2-0 after extra time in Poland on Wednesday night to advance to the Champions League’s third qualifying round.

The game started in a fairly cagey manner, with the two sides feeling each other out in the opening minutes.
Legia were far more eager to press, gradually raising the defensive line to squeeze the playing area and move play closer to the Omonia penalty box.

Though Omonia did resort to some passes back to the goalkeeper, they weren’t afraid to play through the Legia press whenever possible.
When the first press failed or when possession was lost, Legia were not keen to let Omonia break on the counter. Double-team pressing and tactical fouls were deployed by the Polish side.

Things changed drastically in the 56th minute though when Legia were reduced to 10 men after Igor Lewczuk received a red card after a second yellow.

Though Omonia hit the post and created two more promising chances they failed to score in normal time.

The Greens though took the lead in the first minute of extra time when a penalty was awarded and converted by Jordi Gomez.
Legia pushed players forward trying to find an equaliser but to no avail and victory was sealed for Omonia in the 107th minute.

Clever play on the right released Ernest Asante, whose smart cross found Thiago Santos free at the back post. Santos scored an easy header to make it 2-0 for Omonia, as they continue in their quest to reach the tournament’s group stage for the first time.



Related posts

Celtic crash out of Champions League after home defeat to Ferencvaros

Press Association

Ethnikos open campaign with win over Paralimni

Staff Reporter

Chilwell excited after joining big-spending Chelsea

Press Association

Barca ‘putting every effort’ into convincing Messi to stay

Press Association

‘Greek Freak’ Giannis named NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Reuters News Service

Anderson sets sights on Ashes after collecting 600th Test wicket

Press Association
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign