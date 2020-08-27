August 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Second shipment of aid for Beirut blast victims

By Annette Chrysostomou01

More than 170 tonnes of items are expected to be shipped to Lebanon in aid of the people affected by the blast in Beirut on August 4, volunteerism commission and NGOs announced on Thursday.

On Friday the second batch of items will be loaded into containers at the Pancyprian Coordination Centre for Humanitarian Aid Management at the State Fair in Nicosia and taken to the Limassol port to be loaded on a ship.

A first batch containing 70 tonnes of dry food was sent to Lebanon on August 11 on the Greek naval vessel Ikaria.

All items from four collection points in Cyprus will be taken to the centre with the help of the national guard and the civil defence.

They were collected, sorted out and placed in boxes by volunteers.

“Once again, it has been proven in practice that the heart of a Cypriot is much larger than the number of the people in Cyprus. The solidarity of Cypriots resulted in the collection of more than 240 tonnes of humanitarian aid, surpassing aid sent to the people of Lebanon from much larger countries,” the volunteerism commission announcement concluded.

On August 4, a large amount of ammonium nitrate stored at the port of the city of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, exploded, causing at least 181 deaths and 6,000 injuries.

It has been estimated that around 300,000 people have been affected by the explosion and are in urgent need of help.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Special permissions to be issued for private events

George Psyllides

Online piracy group dismantled, one arrest in Cyprus

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Larnaca marathon cancelled

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 797 inspections, 28 booked

Annette Chrysostomou

Man with more than one kilo of cannabis arrested

Annette Chrysostomou

Football clubs told to provide financial details

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign