August 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Football Premier League Sport

Several Chelsea players test positive for Covid-19: reports

By Reuters News Service00
Several Chelsea players have not returned for pre-season training after testing positive for Covid-19, according to reports in British media

Several Chelsea players have not returned for pre-season training after testing positive for COVID-19, according to reports in British media.

The reports did not name the players and Chelsea did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Players who test positive have to self isolate for 10 days and return a negative coronavirus test before they can take part in training.

Sheffield United, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United were among the other Premier League clubs to report positive COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, the Times said.

Frank Lampard’s side, who finished fourth last season, kick off their campaign against Brighton on Sept 14.



Related posts

NBA postpones games after Bucks boycott, other sports follow

Reuters News Service

Apoel and Apollon ready for Europa League qualifying

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Omonia score twice in extra time to beat Legia in Warsaw

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Celtic crash out of Champions League after home defeat to Ferencvaros

Press Association

Ethnikos open campaign with win over Paralimni

Staff Reporter

Chilwell excited after joining big-spending Chelsea

Press Association
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign