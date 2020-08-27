The 17th Summer Dance Festival moves inside

From holding site-specific performances taking place all around Limassol, the 2020 edition of the festival is now being moved indoors. It’s yet another change to an event happening this summer and, sadly, we’re not surprised.
Originally, Cyprus New Movement (Nea Kinisi) was planning to hold dance performances in public spaces around town for people to watch for free as they strolled around Limassol. With the recent coronavirus updates, the organisers decided to relocate to another location, taking away the very factor that made the festival stand out. Even so, dancers and artists are still committed to giving their all during their performances.
“Sadly, we must ‘close’ our performances in a conventional space,” say the organisers. “With what we have been going through these past months the situation is unprecedented for all of us, the developments are unexpected and unpredictable and they have unfortunately gone beyond us. We have decided to continue with all the available possibilities we have at hand, for the realisation of this year’s event and we hope that you will support us once again with your presence.”
As such, the dances will now take place at Dance House Lemesos between August 27 to 29 and September 12 to 13. Entrance is still free though there are a limited number of places for each performance. Interested spectators are advised to reserve a spot by calling 99-669476.
“Names and phone numbers will also be collected for the purposes of contact tracing,” add the organisers, warning that wearing protective mask will be mandatory.
The show must go on and so the 17th Summer Dance Festival will ensure just that, although slightly altered.
Live performances
Ektos Ydaton: Chorotheatro Omada Pente- August 28,29 at 7.30pm
Meeting point: Milena Ugkren Koulas – August 27, 29 at 6pm
Album (2020): Diamanto Xadjizacharia – August 27, 29 at 7pm
Screenings
Private kingdom: Andria Michaelidou – September 12, 13 at 8pm
Be my home: Constantina Skalionta – September 12, 13 at 8pm
Breath the beach: Georgia Andreou – September 12, 13 at 8pm
Summer Dance Festival
Site-specific performances. August 22-29. September 12-13. Dance House Lemessos, Limassol. Free. www.neakinisi.com Tel: 99-669476