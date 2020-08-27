Two from initial group of 30 test positive in repeat tests

Only two passengers from a group of 30 initially announced as having tested positive for coronavirus have in fact contracted Covid-19, repeat tests have shown, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.
In an announcement, the Health Ministry said two repeat tests were carried out on all 30 samples. Only two tested positive. The repeat tests were carried out at the Cyprus Institute of the Neurology and Genetics, which is the reference lab for the PCR tests, and the lab at Famagusta General Hospital, which is the reference hospital for Covid-19, it added.
Both had returned from Mykonos on August 23. Health protocols are being implemented for the two passengers and for their close contacts.
The 28 others and their close contacts have already been released from compulsory quarantine.
As a result, the ministry said that the total number of positive cases for Monday, August 24 are 11 after 3522 tests.
The total number of positive cases in Cyprus stands at 1465. There are currently five patients at Famagusta Hospital, one of them in the increased care unit. One patient was discharged yesterday. Another 42 people who have tested positive for coronavirus are at the Edek resort in Tersephanou until they test negative. Three are expected to leave later today.
On Wednesday, the Health Ministry apologised and said a private hospital lab was temporarily suspended from testing for Covid-19 after at least 26 of the 30 screened and deemed positive for the virus after arriving at Paphos Airport tested a day later. The number of false positives has since gone up to 28.
The 30 cases concerned people who arrived at Paphos – 17 from Mykonos, 10 from the Netherlands, two from the UK and one from Croatia.
Authorities suspect contamination at the testing lab at the Mediterranean Hospital and investigations have been launched at the ministry and the hospital. The commissioner for clinical labs Karolina Stylianou told the Cyprus News Agency on Thursday that the findings will be known on Friday.
Stylianou said the investigation would show at which stage the samples were contaminated. The ministry carries out checks of all labs, including on the spot inspections. The Health Insurance Organisation also carries out checks.