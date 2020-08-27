August 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Entertainment What's On

With Eleftheria Arvanitaki’s return summer is complete

By Eleni Philippou00
Arvanitaki1

“A summer without Eleftheria isn’t possible.” That’s what her fans were saying, because Cyprus hosts Greek singer Eleftheria Arvanitaki almost every summer. Fear not, the tradition will not be broken. Despite the pandemic and the travel limitations, she is performing in two concerts next week.

“For years her music and songs have been a company for us in our joys and sorrows,” organisers said, “in our loneliest moments but also in our big celebrations.” She’s sung folk, jazz, pop, Greek melodies and foreign tunes and after a lengthy successful career, her voice is instantly recognisable. In her upcoming concerts, on August 31 at Skali Aglandjias and September 1 at Limassol’s Open-air Theatre, the singer will perform her all-time classics, well-known covers as well as songs from her latest album Ta Megala Taxidia.

Accompanying her for the two Cyprus concerts are five musicians with whom she has been collaborating for the last few years: Giorgos Georgiades, Dimitris Tsakas, Giannis Kirimkirides, Nikos Mermigkas and Alexandros Ktistakis.

 

Eleftheria Arvanitaki

August 31 at Skali Aglandjias, Nicosia and on September 1 at Limassol’s Open-air Theatre, Limassol. www.tickethour.com.cy or from ACS Courier. Tel: 7777-7040

 

 



Related posts

Restaurant review: Siko Seaside, Paralimni

Andreas Nichola

The 17th Summer Dance Festival moves inside

Eleni Philippou

Food sovereignty, youth in Cyprus and photography

Eleni Philippou

The event of a thread: a global exhibition in Limassol

Eleni Philippou

Kypria festival returns with 12 performances

Eleni Philippou

The Devil all the Time: Gruesome and vivid

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign