Accepting life’s biggest gift

Since having kids I’ve become acutely aware of my words, my behaviours, my beliefs and my thought patterns. It’s something I’m working on because I’m aware that my beliefs are simply thoughts I keep on having. These then become my words and my behaviours. Which then become a way of life.

When I was pregnant I suddenly realised that I hadn’t sorted myself out yet. I had much I wanted to work on and I was a far cry from someone I could be proud of. What was I thinking having children?

As someone who has struggled with mental health issues for many years I was terrified how that would impact my ability to be a mother. Initially my husband and I struggled to get pregnant and I questioned if that was because I wasn’t fit to be a mother. Maybe I wasn’t cut out for the job? I knew being a parent would be the most important role I’d undertake, one I couldn’t walk out on. Did I really want to be someone’s mother FOREVER? Did I really have it in me to take on the responsibility of unconditionally loving two little humans for the rest of my life?

While I know children have their own lives to lead and they’ll ultimately make their own life decisions, I was well aware that my junk could become their junk if I wasn’t careful. I was particularly concerned what it would mean if I had a daughter. As someone who struggled with an eating disorder and body image issues for years I really, really didn’t want my daughter taking on my thought patterns. So I knew I had to get to work.

The thing is as a parent you can end up putting yourself under tremendous pressure to be this perfect example of a human being who has it all figured out when you really, really don’t. Or I certainly don’t. You can read books and blogs and watch YouTube videos about everything nowadays. And while you can get some good ideas it can also get really overwhelming and leave you feeling depleted. That feeling of ‘not good enough’ and ‘not doing enough’.

At some point I cracked up. Life happened and what I feared most happened. I started binge eating. Every day felt like something that was happening to me rather than me feeling in control of it. I was a victim in a train wreck waiting to happen. It was an all time low. I tried to fight it but it only got worse. Instead I had to just ride it out. Trust it would pass. Trust things would work out.

They did. You just have let go. I’m no expert on trusting in a Higher Power but I know that when I do, I feel better. Trust that you’re doing your best. Every single day. You can’t look at yesterday and compare yourself to yesterday because yesterday is over. It’s in the past. And there’s no point looking ahead at tomorrow because it hasn’t happened yet and so anything could take place between now and then. So you only have today. And you can focus on today. And how to get through today.

Since having the kids I’ve had some amazing days and I’ve had days I was barely keeping it together. I’ve had days where I’ve sobbed in the middle of Hampstead Heath and my husband had to leave work to come and get me and I’ve had days I’ve laughed so much and delighted as the kids have sat playing in muddy puddles in their waterproofs knowing in that moment I was the luckiest person in the world.

I still have good days. I still have bad days. The good days far outweigh the bad ones now. And I also know the bad ones aren’t really bad. They are my biggest opportunities for growth. They are the days I know where I still need to heal. Those are the days I can teach my kids what it means to self care and to love oneself.

I now meditate daily. I pray. I read. I write. I say positive affirmations. And I show up. I show up as best I can. Some days that might mean wearing pyjamas and ordering takeaway. And other days it means going on epic family adventures together. But I show up. Daily. And every day is a new beginning. A chance to start over. To say sorry. To laugh. To cry. To play. It’s a gift.





