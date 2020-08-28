August 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Anorthosis score last-minute penalty to beat Pafos FC

By Staff Reporter022
Saki2893
Anorthosis left it late, with a last minute penalty giving them a 1-0 win in Pafos

A last-minute penalty by Tornike Okriashvili gave Anorthosis a dramatic 1-0 win away to Pafos FC on Friday night as the second round of the Cyprus football championship got underway.

In Friday’s second game, AEL beat Nea Salamina 2-1 at home, thanks to second-half goals from Ryan Mmaee and Minas Antoniou.



Staff Reporter

