August 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘Bitter Lemons’ Durrell property for sale in north

Photo: Property website

The house where British writer and poet Lawrence Durrell lived in Bellapais, near Kyrenia, between 1953 and 1956 has been put up for sale.

Named Bitter Lemons, after the autobiographical book of the same name describing Durrell’s three years on the island, the 1893 villa is a large and yellow structure, with brown doors and window shutters and a wooden-fenced roof terrace.

Durrell dedicated an entire chapter of his book on the process of buying the house, which he wanted to use for his writing.

The property, selling for £240,000 sterling, is set out over three levels and offers five separate living areas.  It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms and a large terrace with outdoor BBQ and stunning views of Bellapais Abbey and the coastline.  On the ground floor there is a courtyard garden with plunge pool and clay oven.

The property comes with a pre-1974 titles from the Cyprus Republic, which makes it legal to buy and sell.

In his book, Durrell chronicles the Greek Cypriot EOKA struggle for Enosis with Greece but his account ends with him fleeing the island without saying goodbye to his friends.

 



