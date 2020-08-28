Coronavirus: 14 new cases announced on Friday (Update 2)

Fourteen new coronavirus cases were announced by the health ministry on Friday, bringing the total to 1,481.

The new cases emerged from 2,917 tests processed by the ministry over the previous 24 hours.

Eight of the new cases came from 1,112 tests processed from individuals who went on private initiative. The first individual found positive had developed symptoms and was tested on August 27.

The second was an individual who took the test to return to their home country. The third was a Russian permanent resident who returned to the island from abroad on August 14.

The fourth was a Greek permanent resident of Cyprus, who came from Greece on August 19 and was tested to return to work.

The fifth was a Hungarian permanent resident, who returned from Budapest on August 24, the sixth an individual from Greece, who does not have a travel history, the seventh an individual who came to Cyprus from the US on August 15 and was tested before their quarantine ended. The eighth case involved an individual who was tested before returning to work.

Two cases were found from 1,420 tests processed on passengers and repatriated individuals.

The first was an Italian man who came from Milan on August 27 and the second an individual from Hungary, who came to Cyprus on August 25.

The ministry said another two positive were found from 36 tests processed from migrant centres. Both cases were found at are Pournara. They are both Syrians that crossed from the north on August 26. They are not related, and both were moved to the Eden rehabilitation centre.

Two more positives came from 130 tests processed from contact tracing. Both were connected to a case found on August 24.

The ministry also received negative results from 143 tests processed by state hospital laboratories, 43 tests processed from individuals tested at checkpoints, two from residents of Kato Pyrgos, and 31 tests processed from individuals tested on their doctors’ orders.

Four patients are being treated at Famagusta General, the reference hospital. One of them is in the high-dependency unit. One more person is continuing to be treated at Nicosia General’s, intensive care unit.

Earlier, the ministry filed its statistical report on the coronavirus situation in Cyprus between August 18 and 24.

The ministry said as of August 25, there were 1,442 cases and 27 deaths in the Republic of Cyprus. Twenty of the deaths were directly caused by the virus and seven were people who had the virus but died from comorbidities.

Among the positive cases 51.4 per cent are male and 48.6 per cent are female. The average age of positive cases is 39.

Among all cases, 476 (33 per cent) were reported in the Nicosia district, 372 (25.8 per cent) in Larnaca, 256 (17.8 per cent) in Limassol, 183 (12.7 per cent) in Paphos, 74 (5.1 per cent) in Famagusta, and 81 (5.6 per cent) were reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad, or information was not available, the ministry report said.

The ministry added Cyprus was experiencing a downward trend according to the data.

Since July 1, of 444 cases reported, 34 per cent were imported, 61 per cent were locally acquired, and five per cent were unknowns.

The report said 1,139 (80.5 per cent) cases have recovered (without symptoms and with two negative tests following their diagnosis or released 21 days after diagnosis).





