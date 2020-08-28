August 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: Nursing homes among those booked for violating measures

By Annette Chrysostomou0302
Police Bike 02

Nursing homes in Paphos were among the eight individuals and 13 establishments booked for not complying with coronavirus measures from Thursday until Friday morning.

During 24 hours 779 inspections were carried out.

In Nicosia two individuals were booked, in Limassol four and in Larnaca two.

Of the premises which violated the measures most are located in Paphos.

The managers of three nursing homes in the Paphos district were fined €1,500 each for not complying with coronavirus measures on Thursday.

Police found staff in all three nursing homes were not wearing protective masks.

Two managers of betting agencies were fined €500 because they had stacked cards and betting coupons on the counter, which is not allowed under coronavirus decrees.



Related posts

Two arrested after 78 fake €50 notes found

Annette Chrysostomou

Proportion of foreign students second highest in EU

Annette Chrysostomou

Four-lane motorway between Evrychou and Astromeritis by 2023

Peter Michael

Our View: Drastic action needed to halt Gesy abuses

CM: Our View

Pair fined over €10,000 for running illegal bar in Paphos

Nick Theodoulou

Truck driver killed in freak accident, hit by metal pole that flew off pick-up

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign