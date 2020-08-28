August 28, 2020

Coronavirus: Teen with virus went football training with dozens of teammates

By Annette Chrysostomou0867
A teenager from Larnaca who tested positive for the coronavirus went football training with teammates when he was meant to be self-isolating, it was announced on Friday.

The 16-year-old tested positive on August 7. A few days later he took another test which indicated he was not infected, but to be released from quarantine, two follow-up tests are needed.

According to media reports, the result of the second test came out on August 24 and showed he was infected, but he still trained with his teammates and coaches on August 25 and 26.

Police have launched a criminal investigation and his 44 teammates, all minors, and six coaches have been told to self-isolate and will be tested for the virus.

 



