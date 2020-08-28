August 28, 2020

Coronavirus: Tourism sector losses of €15m in Ayia Napa and Protaras this year

By Jonathan Shkurko065
Revenue losses in the tourism sector in Ayia Napa and Protaras are estimated at €15m in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the mayors of Paralimni and Ayia Napa.

“The area has suffered a massive economic crisis since the start of the pandemic,” said Paralimni mayor Theodoros Pyrillis on Friday. Protaras falls under Paralimni’s jurisdiction

“Even though in July and August we had a large number of local visitors, the occupancy rate in hotels during the last two months was around 60 per cent and only 30 per cent of tourism-related businesses remained open,” he said.

“In September, given that the holiday season is practically over, the situation will be even worse, as we are predicting a hotel occupancy rate of around 15 per cent.”

Pyrillis, however, added that a series of development projects are to be approved and promoted with the hope that 2021 would see a return of regular tourism in the area.

Meanwhile, Ayia Napa mayor Christos Zannettou said the losses this year for his resort were estimated at €10m.

Like Pyrillis, he expressed hope that things would change next year, noting that development projects were also in the pipeline for Ayia Napa.

“Our whole area depends on tourism and many people are still unemployed,” Zannettou said, adding that production in various others economic sectors, particularly agriculture and trade, also remained low.

“The pandemic and the consequent lockdown inevitably produced a chain effect in consequences, with many businesses doomed to face viability issues until the end of this year.”



