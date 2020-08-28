August 28, 2020

Elderly pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Nicosia

By Peter Michael0265

An 85-year-old died on Friday in Nicosia after being hit by a car while crossing the road, police said.

The man, Nicolas Christodoulou, was crossing John Kennedy Street in Pallouriotissa and pushing his bicycle at around 11.20am when he was hit by a car driven by a 79-year-old woman.

The woman was questioned by police.

The elderly man was taken by ambulance to Nicosia General, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident and they have called for any member of the public who may have witnessed the accident to get in touch at 22-802023 or their nearest police station, or the citizens hotline 1460.



