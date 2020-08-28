EU preparing sanctions on Turkey, illegal drilling main focus (Update 5)

The European Union is preparing sanctions against Turkey that could be discussed at the bloc’s next summit on September 24 in response to the eastern Mediterranean dispute with Greece, the EU’s top diplomat said on Friday.

The measures, meant to limit Turkey’s ability to explore for natural gas in contested waters, could include individuals, ships or the use of European ports, Josep Borrell said. The EU would focus on everything related to “activities we consider illegal”, he added.

He spoke in Berlin where EU foreign ministers met to discuss support for Greece after Athens ratified a pact on its maritime boundaries to counter Turkey’s claims to energy resources in the region amid Greek and Turkish military exercises.

Borrell, who chaired the meeting, said the bloc was ready to sanction Turkish vessels, block their access to EU ports and cut off supplies. The EU could also impose sanctions on the Turkish economy such a ban on lending to Turkey by state-owned banks in the EU, the possibility of a reduction in EU funding and even a travel ban.

The focus would be on what Turkey was doing illegally, Borrell said. “There is a lot of economic infrastructure, a lot of economic and financial things related to these activities. And these should be the first things to be targeted before thinking about a broader approach,” he said.

He added that the European Council had asked him to present a series of proposals in case the negotiations and the diplomatic work with Turkey does not succeed but he said the EU hoped that would not be the case.

“We can go to measures related to sectoral activities … where the Turkish economy is related to the European economy,” Borrell told a news conference, referring to possible sanctions. “We are clear and determined in defending the European Union’s interests and solidarity with Greece and Cyprus. Turkey has to refrain from unilateral actions. This is a basic element to allow the dialogue to advance,” he added.

“I think we have to make a clear difference between the problem of drilling and exploration in disputed waters, where there is a real danger of having a clash and it requires mediation, like Germany is doing very well.”

Both Borrell and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the EU first wanted to give dialogue a chance to cool tensions between Greece and Turkey, which are Nato allies and discuss with Ankara a lot of pending issues “that are poisoning our relationship” but the issue of illegal drilling was top of the list, the EU diplomat said.

“What we want is to find paths towards a healthier relationship. It is in the mutual interest of both the European Union and Turkey,” said Borrell.

“For this reason, we must walk a fine line between preserving a true space for dialogue and, at the same time, showing collective strength in the defence of our common interests.”

Borrell said however, it was equally clear that there was a growing frustration in the face of Turkish behaviour.

On that, he added, the Council expressed a political consensus to ask the relevant working groups to speed up their work in order to add individuals suggested by Cyprus to the list of the existing regime for illegal drillings in the Eastern Mediterranean, with a view to a rapid adoption.

Maas, who was in Athens and Ankara earlier in the week and tried to talk both Turkey and Greece back from confrontation, said Friday in his comments that relations with Turkey were “more than strained” right now.

Cyprus Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides, commenting after the Berlin meeting said in a brief comment the decisions taken at the foreign ministers meeting reflected the view that there should not be double standards.

His Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias said he was satisfied by the support shown to Greece from the country’s European partners.

“I am pleased because Greece won the unanimous support of all its partners. It was important that during the discussion there was a clear climate, which was completely supportive of our country, which is reflected in the conclusions made by the High Representative,” he said.

He added that Borrell presented options for future sanctions on Turkey, which will be put before the EU Council next month if there is no de-escalation of tensions by then.

“So, the Greek side got what they could get. An understanding of the sanctions, if Turkey doesn’t de-escalate and return to the dialogue table,” he said.

He said he hoped Turkey would return to logic, and stop its threats and unilateral actions, which violate international law.

Greece and Turkey are at odds over the rights to potential hydrocarbon resources in the area, based on conflicting claims over the extent of their continental shelves.

Tensions escalated this month after Ankara dispatched the Oruc Reis seismic survey vessel in a disputed area following the pact between Athens and Cairo

Turkey’s foreign ministry said Friday the EU had no basis for its stance and rejected Greek maritime claims.

“It is beyond the limits of the EU to criticise the hydrocarbon activities of our country within our own continental shelf and demand that we stop them,” spokesman Hami Aksoy said.

French President Emmanuel Macron also weight in saying he had taken a tough stance over the summer with regard to Turkey’s actions in the eastern Mediterranean to set red lines because Ankara respects actions not words.

“When it comes to Mediterranean sovereignty, I have to be consistent in deeds and words. I can tell you that the Turks only consider and respect that. If you say words that are not followed by acts … What France did this summer was important: it’s a red line policy. I did it in Syria.” Tensions between Turkey and France have escalated in recent months with Paris backing Greece.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan later Friday spoke with Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg about developments in the eastern Mediterranean and told him Turkey would continue to protect its rights and interests everywhere, Erdogan’s office said on Friday.

Stoltenberg said on Thursday the Western alliance was considering so-called deconfliction measures to prevent naval accidents in an increasingly congested region, although he did not go into details.

“I am also exploring the possibilities of Nato developing mechanisms to prevent incidents and accidents, a set of deconfliction mechanisms,” Stoltenberg said in an interview, after meeting with European Union defence ministers.

“The fact that there are so many ships, so many military capabilities in a quite limited area, that in itself is a reason for concern,” Stoltenberg said.





