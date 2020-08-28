August 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business International

Gatwick Airport posts 321 million pound loss as passenger numbers collapse

By Reuters News Service00
An airplane takes off at Gatwick Airport, after the airport reopened to flights following its forced closure because of drone activity, in Gatwick, Britain, December 21, 2018

Gatwick Airport, Britain’s no.2 airport, said the pandemic had pushed it to a 321 million pound loss in the first six months of 2020 as passenger numbers collapsed and it prepared for the travel slump to last for years.

Gatwick, owned by VINCI Airports (SGEF.PA) and Global Infrastructure Partners, is located south of London. It said earlier this week it needed to cut 600 jobs to prepare for a smaller travel industry.

It will take “four to five years” for passenger numbers to return to pre-pandemic levels, Gatwick Airport has said.
In the six months to the end of June, a period when most planes were grounded for months, Gatwick’s passenger numbers dropped by 66 per cent, pushing revenues down 61 per cent to 144 million pounds and resulting in a 321 million pound loss.
The company’s half-yearly results, published earlier, found earnings before tax and interest plummeted by 98.3 per cent.
Passenger numbers fell from 22.2 million to 7.5 million over the same period.
In the statement, the airport said the restructuring plan would “better align the business to passenger and air traffic forecasts.”
Gatwick said it had reduced costs by moving all its operations into one terminal, and held talks with its banks and bondholders over the impact of the crisis on its financial covenants.
Heathrow, the country’s no.1 airport, which posted a 1.1 billion pound loss for the first six months of the year, has been leading a campaign to promote COVID-19 testing as an alternative to quarantine to help encourage more travel, but so far the government has not changed its approach, nor has it expressed any willingness to sponsor more tests.


Related posts

El Al to fly Israel’s first flight to UAE by commercial carrier

Reuters News Service

Bank of Cyprus sees €100 million loss in Q2

Andrew Rosenbaum

Facebook says Apple rejected its attempt to tell users about App Store fees

Reuters News Service

International trade sees important comeback

Gina Agapiou

Oil and gas industry still in crisis

CM Guest Columnist

AstroBank accepts CEO Loizides’ resignation

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign