August 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe World

Greece bans flights from Barcelona, extends COVID-19 travel restrictions

By Reuters News Service014
Passengers wearing protective face masks make their way at the Athens International airport, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Athens, Greece, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greece will ban flights to and from Barcelona from Monday, health authorities said on Friday, as they extended most of the travel restrictions for foreign visitors by three weeks due to a surge in COVID-19 infections.

The rise in coronavirus cases in recent weeks has forced Greek authorities to gradually reimpose restrictions in the capital Athens and other areas, including popular islands at the peak of tourism season to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Greece also requires visitors from a list of countries, including Belgium, Bulgaria, Romania, Malta, Sweden, Spain, Albania, North Macedonia and the United Arab Emirates to show a negative COVID-19 test to enter the country.

The restrictions will be extended until Sept. 19, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias told reporters, adding that the Netherlands would be dropped from the list. Flights to and from Barcelona and Spain’s Catalonia region will be banned, he said.

Health authorities also said that restrictions, including a complete ban on festivities, a limit of nine people in all public and private gatherings and compulsory mask wearing in closed and open spaces, will be imposed on the islands of Zakynthos or Zante and Lesbos as of Saturday.

On Friday, Greece reported 270 new cases. In total, the country has registered 9,800 COVID-19 infections and 259 deaths since its first case surfaced in February.



Related posts

Elon Musk’s net worth tops $100 billion – Forbes

Reuters News Service

Spanish police arrest pandemic-denier for inciting hatred

Reuters News Service

Belarus will shut transit routes if sanctions imposed, Lukashenko says

Reuters News Service

British street artist Banksy funds refugee rescue boat

Reuters News Service

‘Heartwrenching’ dolphin deaths in Mauritius oil spill area rise to 40 (Update)

Reuters News Service

Merkel says pandemic to worsen, vaccine key for return to normality

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign