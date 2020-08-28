August 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Turkey World

Jailed Turkish lawyer on hunger strike dies in hospital

By Reuters News Service086
Timtik

A Turkish lawyer who was on hunger strike for 238 days following her conviction last year for membership in a terrorist organisation died on Thursday in an Istanbul hospital, according to her law firm.

The People’s Law Office said on Twitter that Ebru Timtik had been striking to demand a fair trial, and that she died after her pulse had stopped earlier in the day.

International lawyers rights groups said that Timtik, sentenced to more than 13 years in prison, and colleague Aytac Unsal began fasting in April “to strengthen their demand for fair trials and the administration of justice in Turkey.”

The two lawyers had said they would “persist in their hunger strike even if it leads to their deaths,” according to the Aug. 11 statement by the Bar Human Rights Committee of England and Wales, the International Association of Lawyers and others.

An appeal to the March 2019 verdict was rejected in October and a further appeal before Turkey‘s Supreme Court is pending, the statement said.



Related posts

Hurricane Laura slams Louisiana, kills six, but less damage than forecast

Reuters News Service

Trump ‘warns’, “no one will be safe in Biden’s America”

Reuters News Service

Two dead in clashes south of Lebanese capital

Reuters News Service

US, China trade jibes as military tensions worsen

Reuters News Service

France reports 6,111 new Covid-19 infections, second highest daily tally yet

Reuters News Service

Greek parliament ratifies maritime accord with Egypt (Update 2)

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign