As from Saturday 29.8, Lidl Cyprus brings the Ocean Bound Plastic Crivit Shoes to its stores, the new shoe design that contributes to the protection of the oceans.

The Ocean Bound Plastic Crivit Shoes, made from 25% recyclable PET bottles collected on beaches, islands and coastal areas and 75% recycled polyester, are designed to contribute to the sustainable future of our planet.

The new trainers, which are available for men, women and children, are just as durable as conventional shoes, so everyone can enjoy quality and comfort at an affordable price while contributing to the recycling of plastics found on beaches and coastal areas that threaten the marine ecosystem due to their proximity to water.

This initiative is part of REset Plastic, the Schwarz Group’s international strategy for plastics and specifically belongs to the REdesign and REcycle fields of action that aim to reduce the use of plastic where possible and sustainable.

With the REset Plastic initiative, in which Lidl Cyprus also participates, the Schwarz group has developed a holistic strategy that includes five areas of action. This is how the reduction of the use of plastic is achieved and closes its life cycle in the context of the circular economy.

The scope of the REset Plastic initiative is as follows:

REduce

Reduce plastic use where feasible and sustainable

Redesign

(Re) design products so that they are recyclable and close their life cycle in the context of a circular economy

Recycle

Collection, sorting, recycling and closure of the life cycle of raw materials

Remove

Support for plastic waste removal campaigns

Research

Investing in research and development of innovative solutions and information on recycling and protection of natural resources

The company’s commitment to climate change issues as well as to specific environmental protection issues is a given. In this context, the company, up until 2025, has committed to using 20% less plastic in the packaging of private label products and aims at maximum recyclable packaging in 100% of its private label products.

Lidl Cyprus, with a sense of responsibility, doesn’t stop fighting for our planet, for the environment, for future generations. Because everyone deserves a better tomorrow.

