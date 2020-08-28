August 28, 2020

Military exercises wrap up

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
France, Italy, Greece and Cyprus have all taken part in the exercises

A sea and air military exercise with the participation of forces France, Italy, Greece and Cyprus wraps up on Friday in an area south of Cyprus.

Codenamed Evnomia, the exercise includes surface vessels and submarines, as well as fighter aircraft from France and Greece stationed at the Andreas Papandreou air force base in Paphos.

The exercise started on Wednesday.

Six Greek F-16 took part on Thursday, in missions between Crete and Cyprus. They took off from Chania, Crete.

According to sources of the Greek pentagon, Turkish forces attempted to interfere with the six fighting jets during their return to base but were intercepted by other aircraft and withdrew from the area.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said the deployment of French military aircraft in Cyprus violated treaties regarding the control and administration of the island after independence from Britain in 1960.

Aksoy said that France’s stance was dangerously encouraging Greece and Cyprus to further escalate tensions in the region.

EU foreign ministers are meeting in Berlin to discuss the situation in the region. Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides called on his counterparts on Thursday to stand up for the values of the union amid the heightened tensions with Turkey.



